Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.75 million

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.87% at $26.59, before settling in for the price of $26.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $18.32-$27.58.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.38.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.13%, in contrast to 86.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 2,135 shares at the rate of 26.41, making the entire transaction reach 56,393 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,842.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.66, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.02.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.19% While, its Average True Range was 55.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.