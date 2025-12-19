Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) EPS is poised to hit 0.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.69% at $26.42, before settling in for the price of $25.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGM posted a 52-week range of $16.38-$38.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 118.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.19.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Allegro Microsystems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.42%, in contrast to 74.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’25, this organization’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 27,873 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 836,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,263.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.18.

In the same vein, ALGM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.22% While, its Average True Range was 44.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.12 that was lower than 1.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.