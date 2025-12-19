Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) went up 4.11% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.11% to $3.8, before settling in for the price of $3.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESPR posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$4.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 40.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $872.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.95.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.56%, in contrast to 52.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 48,244 shares at the rate of 3.67, making the entire transaction reach 177,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,470,587. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,337 for 3.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,905. This particular insider is now the holder of 467,525 in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, ESPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

[Esperion Therapeutics Inc, ESPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.57% While, its Average True Range was 55.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.