Applovin Corp (APP) last month performance of 32.01% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.67% to $694.37, before settling in for the price of $657.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APP posted a 52-week range of $200.50-$745.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 84.28% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 84.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $222.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $614.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $447.14.

Applovin Corp (APP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Applovin Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.82%, in contrast to 73.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 150 shares at the rate of 693.32, making the entire transaction reach 103,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,829.

Applovin Corp (APP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applovin Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.88% and is forecasted to reach 14.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 62.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 84.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applovin Corp (APP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $87.51, and its Beta score is 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.22.

In the same vein, APP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.93, a figure that is expected to reach 2.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Applovin Corp, APP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.55 million was lower the volume of 6.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.57% While, its Average True Range was 60.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Applovin Corp (APP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.74 that was higher than 29.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.