Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.82 million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) established initial surge of 0.78% at $114.45, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $113.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BK posted a 52-week range of $70.46-$119.40.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $697.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $695.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.19.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bank Of New York Mellon Corp industry. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 87.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22 ’25, this organization’s SEVP & General Counsel sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 98.45, making the entire transaction reach 1,969,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,115.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.70% and is forecasted to reach 8.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.52, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.00.

In the same vein, BK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, BK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.63% While, its Average True Range was 52.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.95 that was lower than 1.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.