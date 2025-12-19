Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Moves 0.18% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.18% to $27.99, before settling in for the price of $27.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KGC posted a 52-week range of $8.99-$29.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 154.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.89.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Kinross Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.62%, in contrast to 62.95% institutional ownership.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 154.83% and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 56.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinross Gold Corp (KGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.53, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.44.

In the same vein, KGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kinross Gold Corp, KGC]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.68 million was inferior to the volume of 18.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.60% While, its Average True Range was 59.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.05 that was higher than 0.82 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.