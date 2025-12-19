Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) surge 5.35% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.77% to $29.34, before settling in for the price of $28.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $25.56-$36.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.38.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.49%, in contrast to 29.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 35,778 shares at the rate of 28.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,006,077 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,119. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 02 ’25, Company’s EVP Strategy & Operations sold 1,000 for 31.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,649 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.23, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.44.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

[Warner Music Group Corp, WMG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.78% While, its Average True Range was 63.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was higher than 0.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.