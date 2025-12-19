Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) volume hits 3.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) established initial surge of 1.69% at $4.22, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBP posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$4.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $597.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A industry. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.93%, in contrast to 18.42% institutional ownership.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.16.

In the same vein, AMBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A, AMBP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.47% While, its Average True Range was 75.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.10 that was higher than 0.10 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.