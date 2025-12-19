Starbucks Corp (SBUX) volume hits 15.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) set off with pace as it heaved 4.94% to $89.42, before settling in for the price of $85.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBUX posted a 52-week range of $75.50-$117.46.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.00.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Starbucks Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 84.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 11,700 shares at the rate of 85.00, making the entire transaction reach 994,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,096.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.86% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starbucks Corp (SBUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.88, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.64.

In the same vein, SBUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Starbucks Corp, SBUX]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.75% While, its Average True Range was 70.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corp (SBUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.02 that was lower than 2.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.