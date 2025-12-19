ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) volume hits 3.15 million: A New Opening for Investors

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.53% at $17.2, before settling in for the price of $16.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $13.18-$19.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 53.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.26.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 60.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 18.07, making the entire transaction reach 45,178 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,793. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31 ’24, Company’s Director sold 24,852 for 18.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 466,793. This particular insider is now the holder of 363 in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.32% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $371.49, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.75.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.42% While, its Average True Range was 56.86.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was higher than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.