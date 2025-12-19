Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) volume hits 2.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.37% to $72.14, before settling in for the price of $71.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNA posted a 52-week range of $21.51-$72.01.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -34.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.78.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Avidity Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.29%, in contrast to 95.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,209 shares at the rate of 47.54, making the entire transaction reach 105,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,867. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 20,000 for 50.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,003,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,130 in total.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.44% and is forecasted to reach -4.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 521.05.

In the same vein, RNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.17, a figure that is expected to reach -1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Avidity Biosciences Inc, RNA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.31 million was lower the volume of 2.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.26% While, its Average True Range was 75.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was lower than 1.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.