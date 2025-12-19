Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.02

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) flaunted slowness of -0.67% at $17.8, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $17.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAG posted a 52-week range of $16.60-$28.51.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.92% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $475.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.75.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Conagra Brands Inc industry. Conagra Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 89.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Controller sold 13,011 shares at the rate of 17.19, making the entire transaction reach 223,659 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.98% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.04, and its Beta score is -0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.46.

In the same vein, CAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Conagra Brands Inc, CAG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52% While, its Average True Range was 58.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.