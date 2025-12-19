Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) last week performance was -40.68%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) had a quiet start as it plunged -39.57% to $0.65, before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOWL posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$2.38.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2177, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2232.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.21%, in contrast to 29.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 23,640 shares at the rate of 1.07, making the entire transaction reach 25,295 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,866,488. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 14,548 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,851,940 in total.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.66% and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.87.

In the same vein, HOWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, HOWL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.70% While, its Average True Range was 24.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0990 that was lower than 0.1237 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.