Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) average volume reaches $5.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.59% to $10.05, before settling in for the price of $10.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBLY posted a 52-week range of $10.11-$22.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -56.11% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -56.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $208.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.43.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Mobileye Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.43%, in contrast to 25.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 63,731,985 shares at the rate of 16.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,022,662,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s EVP of EPG Software sold 67,493 for 16.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,085,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,853 in total.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mobileye Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -56.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.61.

In the same vein, MBLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY)

[Mobileye Global Inc, MBLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.94% While, its Average True Range was 24.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.