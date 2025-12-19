Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) last month volatility was 1.81%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.41% at $69.91, before settling in for the price of $70.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $58.71-$73.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $322.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.10.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.52%, in contrast to 90.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 1,886 shares at the rate of 70.87, making the entire transaction reach 133,638 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 184,057. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15 ’25, Company’s President, International sold 1,996 for 70.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,496. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,786 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.25% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.92, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.86.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.04% While, its Average True Range was 41.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.18 that was lower than 1.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.