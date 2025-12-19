Fastly Inc (FSLY) went up 2.40% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, Fastly Inc (NASDAQ: FSLY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.40% to $10.25, before settling in for the price of $10.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSLY posted a 52-week range of $4.65-$12.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.80.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Fastly Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.38%, in contrast to 70.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s President, Go to Market sold 42,118 shares at the rate of 10.10, making the entire transaction reach 425,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,002,137. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s President, Go to Market sold 34,517 for 10.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,348. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,044,255 in total.

Fastly Inc (NASDAQ: FSLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastly Inc (FSLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.09.

In the same vein, FSLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fastly Inc, FSLY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.07 million was lower the volume of 3.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.86% While, its Average True Range was 42.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastly Inc (FSLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.57 that was higher than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.