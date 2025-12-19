Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) PE Ratio stood at $15.01: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) established initial surge of 3.48% at $215.11, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $207.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LULU posted a 52-week range of $159.25-$423.32.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $177.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $228.25.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lululemon Athletica inc industry. Lululemon Athletica inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.04%, in contrast to 74.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s Pres Americas & Global Guest sold 13,511 shares at the rate of 204.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,756,181 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,318.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.03% and is forecasted to reach 12.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.01, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.34.

In the same vein, LULU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.33, a figure that is expected to reach 4.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lululemon Athletica inc, LULU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.33% While, its Average True Range was 85.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.15 that was higher than 5.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.