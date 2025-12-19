Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) volume hits 5.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.25% to $19.62, before settling in for the price of $19.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBWI posted a 52-week range of $14.27-$41.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.60.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Bath & Body Works Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 109.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 22,500 shares at the rate of 15.58, making the entire transaction reach 350,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,379. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 15.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 285,522 in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.51% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.03, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.26.

In the same vein, BBWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.25, a figure that is expected to reach 1.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bath & Body Works Inc, BBWI]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.19% While, its Average True Range was 51.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.76 that was lower than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.