Sunrun Inc (RUN) 20 Days SMA touch -0.18%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) established initial surge of 6.21% at $18.14, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $17.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $5.38-$22.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.67.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sunrun Inc industry. Sunrun Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.56%, in contrast to 104.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal & People Officer sold 1,870 shares at the rate of 17.80, making the entire transaction reach 33,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 359,919. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08 ’25, Company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer sold 2,371 for 17.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,188. This particular insider is now the holder of 645,229 in total.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sunrun Inc, RUN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 14.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.62% While, its Average True Range was 50.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrun Inc (RUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was lower than 1.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.