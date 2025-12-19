Ameren Corp (AEE) surge 2.01% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.68% to $99.2, before settling in for the price of $98.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEE posted a 52-week range of $86.40-$106.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 5.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $269.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.76.

Ameren Corp (AEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Ameren Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 85.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 225 shares at the rate of 105.21, making the entire transaction reach 23,672 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,173. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14 ’25, Company’s SVP of Subsidiary sold 2,404 for 104.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 251,939. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,077 in total.

Ameren Corp (AEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.07% and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameren Corp (AEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.08, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, AEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ameren Corp, AEE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.83 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.96% While, its Average True Range was 43.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Ameren Corp (AEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.52 that was higher than 1.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.