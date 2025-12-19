Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) plunge -4.94% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.51% at $25.39, before settling in for the price of $25.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRI posted a 52-week range of $11.86-$28.26.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -46.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. Capri Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.57%, in contrast to 93.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09 ’25, this organization’s Interim CFO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 25.96, making the entire transaction reach 259,610 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 741.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 703.17.

In the same vein, CPRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.40% While, its Average True Range was 49.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.92 that was higher than 0.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.