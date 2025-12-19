Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.82M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) set off with pace as it heaved 1.38% to $242.8, before settling in for the price of $239.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $143.22-$244.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $635.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $630.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $219.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $204.88.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Capital One Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel & Corp Secy sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 221.54, making the entire transaction reach 443,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,486. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Pres, Retail Bank sold 2,936 for 218.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 640,488. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,433 in total.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.91% and is forecasted to reach 20.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corp (COF). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $102.97, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.40.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 4.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Capital One Financial Corp, COF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.64 million was inferior to the volume of 4.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.57% While, its Average True Range was 78.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corp (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.12 that was lower than 5.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.