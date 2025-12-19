No matter how cynical the overall market is Freshworks Inc (FRSH) performance over the last week is recorded -4.04%

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.61% to $12.59, before settling in for the price of $12.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSH posted a 52-week range of $10.51-$19.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $246.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.43.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freshworks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.46%, in contrast to 58.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER sold 15,012 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 195,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 490,350.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc (FRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.84.

In the same vein, FRSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

[Freshworks Inc, FRSH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.99% While, its Average True Range was 51.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was higher than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.