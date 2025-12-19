Carvana Co (CVNA) last month performance of 46.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.37% at $465.74, before settling in for the price of $446.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVNA posted a 52-week range of $148.25-$485.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 161.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $360.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $318.00.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Carvana Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 93.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 475.24, making the entire transaction reach 19,009,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,106. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for 475.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,758 in total.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 161.66% and is forecasted to reach 6.91 in the upcoming year.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carvana Co (CVNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $106.10, and its Beta score is 3.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 185.56.

In the same vein, CVNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carvana Co (CVNA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.33% While, its Average True Range was 72.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Carvana Co (CVNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.08 that was higher than 17.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.