Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.63 million

As on Thursday, Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) started slowly as it slid -0.76% to $10.47, before settling in for the price of $10.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBI posted a 52-week range of $6.88-$13.11.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.38.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Pitney Bowes, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 81.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 20,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 12,500 for 10.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,500 in total.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.02% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.35, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.87.

In the same vein, PBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pitney Bowes, Inc, PBI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.64 million was lower the volume of 2.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.36% While, its Average True Range was 67.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was lower than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.