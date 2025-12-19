Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Moves -0.99% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) flaunted slowness of -0.99% at $80.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $80.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFM posted a 52-week range of $75.75-$182.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 24.61% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc industry. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 102.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 3,161 shares at the rate of 79.39, making the entire transaction reach 250,959 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,552.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.43% and is forecasted to reach 5.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.52, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.06.

In the same vein, SFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, SFM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.36% While, its Average True Range was 40.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.31 that was lower than 3.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.