Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.77% to $2.58, before settling in for the price of $2.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLOV posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$4.87.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -237.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -237.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $391.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.04.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Clover Health Investments Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.27%, in contrast to 26.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18 ’25, this organization’s CEO, Medicare Advantage sold 4,913 shares at the rate of 2.61, making the entire transaction reach 12,823 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,767,240.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, CLOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

[Clover Health Investments Corp, CLOV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.64% While, its Average True Range was 46.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was lower than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.