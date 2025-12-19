Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) EPS growth this year is 325.99%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) set off with pace as it heaved 6.12% to $9.54, before settling in for the price of $8.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $8.41-$10.86.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -14.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 325.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.27.

Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. Suzano S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.37%, in contrast to 3.31% institutional ownership.

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.12, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.90.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Suzano S.A. ADR, SUZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.18% While, its Average True Range was 67.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was higher than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.