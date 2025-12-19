CubeSmart (CUBE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.02 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.72% to $35.95, before settling in for the price of $36.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUBE posted a 52-week range of $34.24-$45.57.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.39.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. CubeSmart’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.89%, in contrast to 98.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 46,925 shares at the rate of 36.55, making the entire transaction reach 1,715,109 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 581,870. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 679 for 36.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,815. This particular insider is now the holder of 581,191 in total.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.13% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.06, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.93.

In the same vein, CUBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Going through the that latest performance of [CubeSmart, CUBE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.09% While, its Average True Range was 41.22.

Raw Stochastic average of CubeSmart (CUBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was lower than 0.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.