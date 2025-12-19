Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) last month performance of -20.32% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) established initial surge of 1.23% at $218.1, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $215.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEEV posted a 52-week range of $201.54-$310.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 17.84% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $267.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $264.16.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Veeva Systems Inc industry. Veeva Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.78%, in contrast to 87.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 07 ’25, this organization’s President & Chief of Staff sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 306.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,839,694 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,325. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06 ’25, Company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary sold 720 for 298.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 214,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,868 in total.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.27% and is forecasted to reach 8.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.38, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.54.

In the same vein, VEEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Veeva Systems Inc, VEEV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.57% While, its Average True Range was 18.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.03 that was lower than 6.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.