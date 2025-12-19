Danaher Corp (DHR) latest performance of 0.77% is not what was on cards

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.77% at $224.35, before settling in for the price of $222.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHR posted a 52-week range of $171.00-$258.23.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 9.03% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $706.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $643.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $219.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $203.81.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Danaher Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.88%, in contrast to 82.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Chairman of Exec. Committee sold 40,625 shares at the rate of 230.38, making the entire transaction reach 9,359,067 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 850,000.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.12% and is forecasted to reach 8.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Danaher Corp (DHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.17, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.34.

In the same vein, DHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.86, a figure that is expected to reach 2.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Danaher Corp (DHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.30% While, its Average True Range was 47.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Danaher Corp (DHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.41 that was lower than 4.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.