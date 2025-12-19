The key reasons why Entergy Corp (ETR) is -6.46% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.41% to $92.21, before settling in for the price of $91.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETR posted a 52-week range of $73.15-$98.58.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.94%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $446.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $445.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.91.

Entergy Corp (ETR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Entergy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 97.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules sold 947 shares at the rate of 97.16, making the entire transaction reach 92,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,875. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’25, Company’s “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules sold 2,500 for 93.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,357 in total.

Entergy Corp (ETR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.07% and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.94% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entergy Corp (ETR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.75, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.24.

In the same vein, ETR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entergy Corp (ETR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Entergy Corp, ETR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.86 million was lower the volume of 3.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.58% While, its Average True Range was 39.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Entergy Corp (ETR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.64 that was higher than 1.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.