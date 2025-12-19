DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) last month performance of 9.94% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.31% to $11.28, before settling in for the price of $11.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XRAY posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$20.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.99.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.65%, in contrast to 105.39% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08 ’25, Company’s Director sold 82,200 for 11.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 915,708. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.51.

In the same vein, XRAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, XRAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.41% While, its Average True Range was 48.58.

Raw Stochastic average of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.