Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 8.87 million

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.52% to $8.99, before settling in for the price of $8.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUVB posted a 52-week range of $1.54-$8.95.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -49.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $341.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $239.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.31.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Nuvation Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.38%, in contrast to 53.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 7.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,173,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,000.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -49.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 109.51.

In the same vein, NUVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

[Nuvation Bio Inc, NUVB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.69% While, its Average True Range was 71.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.52 that was higher than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.