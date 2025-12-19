Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Moves 3.37% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.37% at $14.1, before settling in for the price of $13.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORLA posted a 52-week range of $5.25-$14.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 210.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $302.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.75.

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Orla Mining Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.14%, in contrast to 62.46% institutional ownership.

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $109.98, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.27.

In the same vein, ORLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.37% While, its Average True Range was 67.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was higher than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.