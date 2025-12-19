Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) surge 0.75% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) started slowly as it slid -0.83% to $20.28, before settling in for the price of $20.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KIM posted a 52-week range of $17.93-$24.49.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $677.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $662.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.11.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.16%, in contrast to 97.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 23,100 shares at the rate of 21.66, making the entire transaction reach 500,249 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,260.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.33, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.11.

In the same vein, KIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kimco Realty Corporation, KIM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.46 million was lower the volume of 4.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.45% While, its Average True Range was 49.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.