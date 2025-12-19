Deutsche Bank AG (DB) EPS is poised to hit 0.68 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) established initial surge of 3.16% at $38.22, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $37.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DB posted a 52-week range of $16.60-$38.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.91 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.25.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Deutsche Bank AG industry. Deutsche Bank AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.04%, in contrast to 46.93% institutional ownership.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deutsche Bank AG (DB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.22, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, DB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Deutsche Bank AG, DB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.68% While, its Average True Range was 64.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.