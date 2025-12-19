SentinelOne Inc (S) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $17.78: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) set off with pace as it heaved 0.90% to $14.61, before settling in for the price of $14.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, S posted a 52-week range of $14.45-$25.24.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -27.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 279.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $333.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $314.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.78.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. SentinelOne Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.46%, in contrast to 69.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 14.89, making the entire transaction reach 595,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’25, Company’s President, CEO sold 125,429 for 15.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,892,987. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,093,108 in total.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 279.42% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 105.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SentinelOne Inc (S). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 109.66.

In the same vein, S’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SentinelOne Inc (S)

Going through the that latest performance of [SentinelOne Inc, S]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.57% While, its Average True Range was 35.76.

Raw Stochastic average of SentinelOne Inc (S) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was lower than 0.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.