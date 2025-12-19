Salesforce Inc (CRM) EPS growth this year is 15.23%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.11% to $257.85, before settling in for the price of $258.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRM posted a 52-week range of $221.96-$367.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 112.11% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 112.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $942.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $912.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $246.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $257.65.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Salesforce Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.62%, in contrast to 83.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,936 shares at the rate of 258.64, making the entire transaction reach 500,722 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,677. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 96,000 for 260.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,015,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,994,509 in total.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.23% and is forecasted to reach 13.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 112.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salesforce Inc (CRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.40, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.74.

In the same vein, CRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.50, a figure that is expected to reach 3.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

[Salesforce Inc, CRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.81% While, its Average True Range was 61.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Salesforce Inc (CRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.56 that was lower than 6.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.