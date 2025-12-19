Dollar General Corp (DG) 20 Days SMA touch 14.10%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.21% to $136.68, before settling in for the price of $136.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DG posted a 52-week range of $66.43-$137.60.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.48.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Dollar General Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 97.05% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s EVP, Global Supply Chain sold 2,282 for 133.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 304,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,108 in total.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.26% and is forecasted to reach 7.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dollar General Corp (DG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.60, and its Beta score is 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.86.

In the same vein, DG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corp (DG)

[Dollar General Corp, DG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.07% While, its Average True Range was 79.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar General Corp (DG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.86 that was higher than 3.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.