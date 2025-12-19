Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) volume hits 3.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.90% at $15.54, before settling in for the price of $16.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WVE posted a 52-week range of $5.28-$21.73.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.27% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.07.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.36%, in contrast to 75.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,470,000 shares at the rate of 19.00, making the entire transaction reach 27,930,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,245,691. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08 ’25, Company’s Director sold 42,000 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 630,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,700 in total.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.95% and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -19.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.03.

In the same vein, WVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.43% While, its Average True Range was 59.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.77 that was higher than 0.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.