DTE Energy Co (DTE) last month volatility was 1.43%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) established initial surge of 0.78% at $129.9, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $128.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTE posted a 52-week range of $116.30-$143.79.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.94.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DTE Energy Co industry. DTE Energy Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.39%, in contrast to 80.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s VP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 140.53, making the entire transaction reach 224,849 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,153.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DTE Energy Co (DTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.46, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, DTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DTE Energy Co, DTE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.98% While, its Average True Range was 38.61.

Raw Stochastic average of DTE Energy Co (DTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.00 that was higher than 1.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.