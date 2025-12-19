Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) average volume reaches $1.77M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.51% to $12.64, before settling in for the price of $12.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMRX posted a 52-week range of $6.68-$12.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $314.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.14.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.13%, in contrast to 44.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 11.72, making the entire transaction reach 586,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 291,029.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $890.14, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.92.

In the same vein, AMRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, AMRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.02% While, its Average True Range was 64.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was higher than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.