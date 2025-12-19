Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) last week performance was 5.23%

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.77% at $192.88, before settling in for the price of $189.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $159.67-$228.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $180.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $198.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Darden Restaurants, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 94.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14 ’25, this organization’s Group President sold 1,700 shares at the rate of 184.58, making the entire transaction reach 313,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,386.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.22, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.70.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.97% While, its Average True Range was 75.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.50 that was higher than 3.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.