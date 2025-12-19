Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) surge 6.30% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.11% to $64.97, before settling in for the price of $63.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BROS posted a 52-week range of $47.16-$86.88.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -9.87% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.85.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Dutch Bros Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.16%, in contrast to 89.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 1,678,616 shares at the rate of 55.44, making the entire transaction reach 93,057,813 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,817. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 821,384 for 53.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,866,729. This particular insider is now the holder of 657,906 in total.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dutch Bros Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.28% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dutch Bros Inc (BROS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $130.54, and its Beta score is 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 163.42.

In the same vein, BROS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dutch Bros Inc, BROS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.27 million was lower the volume of 3.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.87% While, its Average True Range was 75.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.01 that was lower than 2.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.