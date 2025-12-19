Sabre Corp (SABR) plunge -3.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.65% at $1.52, before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SABR posted a 52-week range of $1.46-$4.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $394.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $366.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $600.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7574, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3505.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Sabre Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 84.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 24,325 shares at the rate of 4.24, making the entire transaction reach 103,211 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,729.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sabre Corp (SABR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.25, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, SABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sabre Corp (SABR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.74% While, its Average True Range was 37.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Sabre Corp (SABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0739 that was lower than 0.0947 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.