Dynatrace Inc (DT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.85 million

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) established initial surge of 0.61% at $44.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $43.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DT posted a 52-week range of $39.30-$63.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $301.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.35.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dynatrace Inc industry. Dynatrace Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.12%, in contrast to 98.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Revenue Officer sold 7,505 shares at the rate of 45.27, making the entire transaction reach 339,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,925.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynatrace Inc (DT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.50, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.99.

In the same vein, DT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dynatrace Inc, DT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.89% While, its Average True Range was 41.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynatrace Inc (DT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.04 that was lower than 1.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.