ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) last month performance of -24.12% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.52% to $5.79, before settling in for the price of $5.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASPI posted a 52-week range of $3.65-$14.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -98.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $641.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.73.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. ASP Isotopes Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 52.62% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08 ’25, Company’s Interim CEO and COO sold 8,438 for 6.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,341. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,546,255 in total.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 76.58.

In the same vein, ASPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASP Isotopes Inc, ASPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.9 million was better the volume of 4.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.38% While, its Average True Range was 39.27.

Raw Stochastic average of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was lower than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.