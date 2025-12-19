The key reasons why Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) is -15.92% away from 52-week high?

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.15% at $6.6, before settling in for the price of $6.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGRE posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$7.85.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.94%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.95.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Paramount Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.53%, in contrast to 69.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, CEO and President bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.15, making the entire transaction reach 41,470 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 751,812. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s Chairman, CEO and President bought 50,000 for 4.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 203,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 741,812 in total.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paramount Group Inc (PGRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.53.

In the same vein, PGRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.67% While, its Average True Range was 60.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.02 that was lower than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.