Ferrovial S.E (FER) latest performance of 0.47% is not what was on cards

Ferrovial S.E (NASDAQ: FER) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.47% to $66.48, before settling in for the price of $66.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FER posted a 52-week range of $40.07-$68.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 63.82% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $728.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $459.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.47.

Ferrovial S.E (FER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Ferrovial S.E’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.16%, in contrast to 30.40% institutional ownership.

Ferrovial S.E (NASDAQ: FER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ferrovial S.E (FER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.18, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.45.

In the same vein, FER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ferrovial S.E (FER)

[Ferrovial S.E, FER] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.60% While, its Average True Range was 55.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Ferrovial S.E (FER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was higher than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.